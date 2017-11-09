FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks fall marginally, won steady
November 9, 2017 / 6:56 AM / a day ago

South Korean stocks fall marginally, won steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened slightly on Thursday. The Korean won was steady while bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 1.83 points or 0.07 percent at 2,550.57. ** The won was quoted at 1,114.47 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,112.05 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, unchanged from the previous session at 1,115.6 at close. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.21 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks weakened 0.20 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 26.0 percent so far this year, and up by 5.64 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 285,527,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 874, the number of advancing shares was 474. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 61,884 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.61 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on March 27 and the low is 1,211.8 on January 3. ** The benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.148 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.151 percent. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

