South Korean stocks fall, snap 4-day winning streak, won steady

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index fell on Thursday. The Korean won was steady while bond yields fell. ** The KOSPI ended down 10.11 points or 0.40 percent at 2,546.36. The index snapped a four-day winning streak as domestic institutions took profits. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.09 per U.S. dollar, up about 0.1 percent on the day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards KRWNDFOR= it was being transacted at 1,110.29 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.03 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.53 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 26.2 percent so far this year, and up by 8.07 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The intraday trading volume on the KOSPI index was 521,833,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 873, the number of advancing shares was 344. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,631 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.72 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on March 27 and low is 1,211.8 on Jan. 3. ** In money and debt markets, the Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.4 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.127 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.14 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)