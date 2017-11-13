South Korean stocks fall, won down on weaker demand for risk

SEOUL, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Monday. The Korean won fell while bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 12.60 points or 0.50 percent at 2,530.35. ** The won was quoted at 1,120.32 per U.S. dollar, down 0.08 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,116.75 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,120.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, where it ended the previous session at 1,117.1. The currency finished trade at a two-week low. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.14 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.32 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 25.5 percent so far this year, and up by 5.67 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 263,652,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 872, the number of advancing shares was 375. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 63,615 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 7.09 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on March 27 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to107.84. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.41 percent compared with a previous close of 1.4 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.184 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.16 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)