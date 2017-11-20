South Korean stocks reverse gains, won edges down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday. The Korean won fell in the local platform and bond yields fell. ** At 0630 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.32 points or 0.25 percent at 2,527.67. ** The won was quoted at 1,100.05 per U.S. dollar, down 0.62 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,097.1 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,100.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, where it ended the previous session at 1,097.5. The currency erased its earlier gains as foreign demand simmered down during the session. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.09 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.6 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 25.0 percent so far this year, and up by 6.78 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 400,757,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 874, the number of advancing shares was 443. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 203,855 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 8.8 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,093.1 per dollar on November 17 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 107.93. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.45 percent compared with a previous close of 1.45 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.16 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.18 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)