South Korean stocks reverse losses, won edges up

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Monday, swinging out of negative territory earlier in the session. The Korean won rose sightly in the local platform and bond yields also rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.49 points or 0.30 percent at 2,471.49. ** The won was quoted at 1,092.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,093.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,091.35 per U.S. dollar, up 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,085.75 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.52 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.56 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 21.6 percent so far this year, and down by 1.31 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 237,574,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 876, the number of advancing shares was 487. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 159,080 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.53 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.25. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.083 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)