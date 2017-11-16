South Korean stocks rise on solid foreign demand, won up

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won also advanced while bond yields fell. ** At 06:38 GMT, the KOSPI was up 15.35 points or 0.61 percent at 2,533.60. The benchmark index was largely supported by foreign investors’ demand. ** The won was quoted at 1,099.58 per U.S. dollar, up 0.46 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,097.85 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,101.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, where it ended the previous session at 1,112.3. The currency closed at more than a 13-month high, reflecting a soft dollar and thanks to a bilateral currency swap deal between South Korea and Canada.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.70 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 1.47 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 24.3 percent so far this year, and up by 6.06 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 263,555,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 873, the number of advancing shares was 483. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 209,160 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 8.84 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,099.8 per dollar on November 16 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.43 percent, unchanged from the previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.166 percent, lower than Wednesday’s 2.18 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)