South Korean stocks rise over 1 pct to record high, won up

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won rose and bond yields rose. ** At 0631 GMT, the KOSPI was up 33.04 points or 1.31 percent at 2,556.47, a record closing high. Strong foreign demand boosted the index. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.47 per U.S. dollar, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards KRWNDFOR= it was being transacted at 1,109.87 per dollar. The currency closed at the highest since July 27, helped by strong appetite for local shares from offshore investors. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.83 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 1.86 percent. ** At the close of trading the previous session, the KOSPI was up 24.52 percent so far this year, and up 6.97 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The intraday trading volume on the KOSPI index was 356,825,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 873, the number of advancing shares was 450. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 305,919 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.69 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1107.3 per dollar on 27 March 2017 and low is 1211.8 on 3 January 2017. ** In money and debt markets, the Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.4 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.163 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.16 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)