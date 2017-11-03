South Korean stocks rise, won down

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won and bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 11.61 points or 0.46 percent at 2,557.97. The index marked a record closing high, erasing losses from the previous day, as the nomination of Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to be the next Fed Chairman boosted risk appetite. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.3 per dollar. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, where it ended the previous session at 1,114.4. The currency strengthened for a fifth consecutive session to ended trade at its highest since July 27. For the week, the won gained 1.5 percent, biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-July. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. ** The KOSPI is up around 25.7 percent so far this year, and up by 7.89 percent in the previous 30 days. The index rose 2.5 percent on a weekly basis, marking a seventh straight week of gains. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 289,688,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 873, the number of advancing shares was 456. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 147.79 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 7.68 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,107.3 per dollar on 27 March 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on 3 January 2017. ** In money and debt markets, the Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.4 percent compared with a previous close of 1.4 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.124 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.13 percent. ($1 = 1,114.0400 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim)