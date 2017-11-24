South Korean stocks rise, won hovers above 2-1/2-yr high

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won was steady on the local platform, hovering above 2-1/2-year highs while bond yields rose. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.18 points or 0.28 percent at 2,544.33. The benchmark index rose 0.4 percent for the week. ** The won was quoted at 1,085.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, unchanged compared with its previous close. For the week, the currency gained 1.2 percent. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,084.85 per U.S. dollar, down 0.19 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,081.7 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19 percent.. Japanese stocks rose 0.12 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 25.2 percent so far this year, and up by 2.52 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 294,322,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 873, the number of advancing shares was 433. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 110,056 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.05 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,083.4 per dollar on November 24 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.09 points to 107.97. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.5 percent compared with a previous close of 1.49 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.166 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.13 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)