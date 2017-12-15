South Korean stocks, won both end the week with gains

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won ended trade slightly weaker in the local platform and bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 12.59 points or 0.51 percent at 2,482.07. The benchmark index gained 0.7 percent for the week, ending two straight weeks of losses. ** The won was quoted at 1,089.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,089.1. The currency gained 0.3 percent on a weekly basis. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,088.16 per U.S. dollar, up percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,082.45 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.50 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks weakened 0.62 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 21.9 percent so far this year, and down by 3.02 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 334,880,000 shares, and of the 878 issues traded, 419 advanced. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 201,736 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.79 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and its low was 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.33. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent unchanged from the previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.074 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)