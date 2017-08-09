FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
UPDATE 1-S.Korea won, shares tumble to over 1-month lows as US-N.Korea tensions heat up
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
August 9, 2017 / 2:09 AM / 5 days ago

UPDATE 1-S.Korea won, shares tumble to over 1-month lows as US-N.Korea tensions heat up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Trump warns "fire and fury" for North Korea if it
threatens U.S.
    * Won, KOSPI both fall nearly 1 pct
    * Foreign investors set to be net sellers of Seoul shares

 (adds analyst comment, updates on figures)
    SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The South Korean won        and
shares         extended losses to more than one-month lows on
Wednesday after North Korea said it is considering plans for a
missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.
            
    The statement came just hours after President Donald Trump
told the North that any threat to the United States would be met
with "fire and fury", rattling global financial
markets.            
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7
percent at 2,377.17 points by 0138 GMT. It fell to as low as
2,371.28 earlier, its lowest intraday level since June 23.
    Despite more frequent sabre-rattling by the North, the index
has been among the strongest performers in the world so far this
year, gaining more than 17 percent.   
    The won            sank around 0.8 percent to 1,134.4 to the
dollar, its weakest since July 14.
    "The won has recently been reacting quite sensitively to
Trump's comments and investors' anxieties worsened today as the
North came up with an aggressive response," said Jung Sung-yoon,
a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.
    Foreign investors turned sellers after buying on Monday and
Tuesday, with large tech shares Samsung Electronics            
and SK Hynix             falling 1.8 percent and 2.4 percent,
respectively.
    The sub-index for techs         fell nearly 2 percent. 
    "That's what usually happens when there is a great concern
over geopolitical issues with North Korea," said Kim Ye-eun, a
stock analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.
    Offshore investors offloaded a net 52 billion won ($45.84
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    But shares of defence-related companies rose, with LIG Nex1
Co Ltd             up nearly 5 percent and Firstec            
up 3 percent. 
    Washington has warned it is ready to use force if need be to
stop North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes but
that it prefers global diplomatic action, including sanctions.
    The spread on South Korea's 5-year credit default swaps
                stood at 56.4 basis points and risk reversals in
won options            at 1.2 points, both well below their last
highs seen in April.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds         shed
0.15 point to 109.98.
    
                       0138 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,134.4       1,125.1
 Yen/won             10.3166/39       10.2255
 *KTB futures            109.98        109.13
 KOSPI                 2,377.17      2,394.73
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.