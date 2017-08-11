FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
Seoul stocks skid to 11-week low, won falls on fresh Trump warning to North Korea
August 11, 2017 / 1:34 AM / 3 days ago

Seoul stocks skid to 11-week low, won falls on fresh Trump warning to North Korea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Trump warns N.Korea again not to strike Guam or U.S.
allies
    * KOSPI falls to weakest since late May
    * Won hovers at 4-week low

 (Updates prices)
    SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to an
11-week low on Friday and the won extended this week's slide as
President Donald Trump warned North Korea again not to strike
Guam or U.S. allies.
    Trump said on Thursday that threat earlier this week to
unleash "fire and fury" on Pyongyang if it launched an attack
may not have been tough enough, triggering fresh selling in
global financial markets.             
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 1.3 percent at 2,329.63 points by 0125 GMT, on track for a
weekly loss of 2.7 percent, its biggest since June 2016.
    The index fell to 2,321.04 at one point, the lowest since
May 24. It has been one of the world's best performing markets
this year.
    The South Korean won        skidded for a third straight
sessions, hovering at a four-week low.
    The won            was down 0.4 percent at 1,146.1 to the
dollar by mid-morning, its weakest since July 12 and closing in
on its 200-day moving average resistance at 1,146.8.
    It was down 0.4 percent compared with Thursday's close of
1,142.0, on track for a weekly loss to nearly 2 percent.
    Foreign investors sold a net 116 billion won worth of KOSPI
shares, and were poised to be heavy sellers for the third
consecutive session.  
    The spread on South Korea's 5-year credit default swaps
                stood at 67.5 basis points and risk reversals in
won options            at 2.2 points.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

