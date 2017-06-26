FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
S.Korea stocks hit record high; won strengthens
June 26, 2017 / 2:49 AM / a month ago

S.Korea stocks hit record high; won strengthens

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI reaches as high as 2,388.44, led by large tech
shares
    * Market has to be aware of possible profit-taking this week
-analyst
    * Won climbs for 3 consecutive sessions as dollar retreats

    SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares notched
record high early on Monday led by big gainers in technology
sector such as Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            on expectations for strong second-quarter results,
while a rebound in oil prices also gave support.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
0.4 percent at 2,387.08 as of 0220 GMT. The index touched a high
of 2,388.44, its highest intraday level in history.
    Samsung Electronics rose nearly 1 percent and SK Hynix over
2 percent, pushing the sub-index for electric and electronics
shares         up 1.3 percent. 
    "Local IT shares are likely to attract more investors
following increased hopes of better earnings in U.S. tech
shares, and give a boost to overall stock markets," said Seo
Sang-young, stock analyst at Kiwoom Securities, in a note.
    A rise in global oil prices will give additional support to
the KOSPI while the market players have to be aware of possible
profit-taking later this week, Seo said.
    Foreign investors were set to be net sellers, offloading a
net 39 billion Korean won ($34.38 million) worth of KOSPI shares
while individuals purchased a net 19.6 billion won worth near
mid-session.
    The South Korean won        also strengthened, climbing for
a third straight session, as U.S. economic indicators were
weaker than forecasts and expectations for the Federal Reserve's
another rate hike this year largely faded. 
    The won            was quoted at 1,134.8 to the dollar, up
0.4 percent from Friday's close.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds         gained
0.03 point to 109.43.
    
                       0220 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,134.8       1,138.8
 Yen/won             10.1913/86       10.2014
 *KTB futures            109.43        109.40
 KOSPI                 2,387.08      2,378.60
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

