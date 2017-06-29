S.Korea stocks hit record high, financials and techs rally

* KOSPI hits all time high at 2,402.80 * Big gains in U.S. banks, techs boosting Seoul stocks -analyst * Won also up on offshore stock-buying SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares bounced on Thursday morning and scaled record highs, as tech and financial shares were boosted by a solid performance in their U.S. counterparts overnight. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,398.10 points as of 0226 GMT after touching 2,402.80, a record intraday high. "Huge gains among bank and tech shares in the United States are largely pulling up local counterparts as well," said Kim Ji-hyung, a stock analyst at Hanyang Securities. The sub-index for major finance shares climbed over 2 percent with Hana Financial Group up 4.2 percent, while electric and electronics shares rose nearly 1 percent. Kim said signs of a switch toward more tighter monetary conditions in advanced countries could hurt market sentiment occasionally, but fairly solid domestic fundamentals should underpin stocks. The Bank of England and the Bank of Canada turned more hawkish on policy on Wednesday, while European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the door to trimming the ECB's stimulus. Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones 435 to 345. The South Korean won rose against the dollar thanks to foreign stock purchases, edging up 0.4 percent at 1,139.2 compared to Wednesday's close of 1,144.0. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing 45.4 billion Korean won ($39.90 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 109.28. 0226 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,139.2 1,144.0 Yen/won 10.1399/60 10.1311 *KTB futures 109.28 109.27 KOSPI 2,398.10 2,382.56 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)