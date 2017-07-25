FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won edges down from 4-month high, stocks weaker
July 25, 2017 / 3:16 AM / 11 days ago

S.Korea won edges down from 4-month high, stocks weaker

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Won weaker as dollar regains strength
    * Investors cautious ahead of U.S. GDP, Fed meeting -
analyst
    * SK Hynix Q2 operating profit at record, but shares drop

    SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - The South Korean won        eased
off four-month highs early on Tuesday, as the dollar regained
strength and investors awaited U.S. economic growth data and the
outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. 
    The won            stood at 1,115.8 to the dollar as of 0304
GMT, down 0.2 percent versus Monday's close of 1,114.0.
    "The won and the U.S. dollar both showed one-sided movement
recently and now finding the proper trading level," said Ha
Keon-hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment
Corp.
    He expects the currencies to keep to current trading levels
ahead of U.S. GDP data for the second quarter and the Fed's July
meeting.
    South Korean shares also edged down as foreign investors
continued to be net sellers of local equities. The index has
risen for eight successive days and closed on Monday at a record
high after parliament approved the government's supplementary
budget. 
    South Korea raised its 2017 growth outlook on Tuesday,
projecting economic expansion of 3 percent from 2.7 percent, but
the upgrade had little effect on the markets as it was already
priced in.             
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 0.1 percent at 2,448.68 points. The index briefly touched
another record high at 2,453.17 points as soon as the market
opened. 
    Offshore investors were set to be sellers of KOSPI shares,
offloading a net 140.7 billion won ($126.12 million) worth near
mid-session.
    Chipmaker SK Hynix             dropped 1.8 percent despite
posting its biggest-ever quarterly operating income of 3.1
trillion won as investors took profit.             
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics             also fell
1 percent. 
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 468 to 326.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds        
gained 0.03 point to 109.34. 
    
                       0307 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,115.8       1,114.0
 Yen/won             10.0428/90       10.0288
 *KTB futures            109.35        109.31
 KOSPI                 2,448.68      2,451.53
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
