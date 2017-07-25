S.Korea won edges down from 4-month high, stocks weaker

* Won weaker as dollar regains strength * Investors cautious ahead of U.S. GDP, Fed meeting - analyst * SK Hynix Q2 operating profit at record, but shares drop SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - The South Korean won eased off four-month highs early on Tuesday, as the dollar regained strength and investors awaited U.S. economic growth data and the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The won stood at 1,115.8 to the dollar as of 0304 GMT, down 0.2 percent versus Monday's close of 1,114.0. "The won and the U.S. dollar both showed one-sided movement recently and now finding the proper trading level," said Ha Keon-hyeong, a foreign exchange analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. He expects the currencies to keep to current trading levels ahead of U.S. GDP data for the second quarter and the Fed's July meeting. South Korean shares also edged down as foreign investors continued to be net sellers of local equities. The index has risen for eight successive days and closed on Monday at a record high after parliament approved the government's supplementary budget. South Korea raised its 2017 growth outlook on Tuesday, projecting economic expansion of 3 percent from 2.7 percent, but the upgrade had little effect on the markets as it was already priced in. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,448.68 points. The index briefly touched another record high at 2,453.17 points as soon as the market opened. Offshore investors were set to be sellers of KOSPI shares, offloading a net 140.7 billion won ($126.12 million) worth near mid-session. Chipmaker SK Hynix dropped 1.8 percent despite posting its biggest-ever quarterly operating income of 3.1 trillion won as investors took profit. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics also fell 1 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 468 to 326. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.03 point to 109.34. 0307 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,115.8 1,114.0 Yen/won 10.0428/90 10.0288 *KTB futures 109.35 109.31 KOSPI 2,448.68 2,451.53 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)