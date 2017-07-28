S.Korea stocks skid to 2-week low as techs take hit, won slips

* KOSPI drops over 1 pct, dragged down by IT sector * Market heavyweights Samsung Elec, SK Hynix fall more than 3 pct * Won pulls away from Thursday's four-month highs vs USD SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slid to a two-week low early on Friday, on track for a weekly loss, as foreign investors locked in gains, especially in the tech sector and disappointing earnings took a toll on some stocks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.2 percent at 2,414.14 points as of 0256 GMT after plumbing its lowest intraday level since July 13. Foreign investors are selling to take profits after reviewing the corporate earnings guidance of major companies which comprise a large portion of the market, said Lee Jae-man, a stock analyst at Hana Financial Investment Co. Ltd. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers for four consecutive sessions, offloading a net 300.7 billion won ($269.03 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, which pressured the index. The electric and electronics sub-index fell more than 3 percent, while tech giant Samsung Electronics was down 3.6 percent despite strong second quarter earnings and SK Hynix fell 4.5 percent. Hyundai Development and LG Innoteck dropped as much as 7.3 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively, after both posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the April-June period. Messenger app Kakao bucked the trend and rose to its 18-month intraday high on the popularity of its bank service launched on Thursday. Decliners outnumbered advancers 627 to 171. The South Korean won edged down after hitting four-month highs on Thursday. The currency stood at 1,117.8 against the U.S. dollar, down 0.5 percent from Thursday's close of 1,112.8. September futures on three-year treasury bonds lost 0.01 point to 109.36. 0256 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,117.8 1,112.8 Yen/won 10.0613/39 10.0310 *KTB futures 109.36 109.37 KOSPI 2,414.14 2,443.24 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite)