FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
S.Korea stocks at nearly 3-week low as foreigners sell, won steady
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
July 31, 2017 / 3:41 AM / 7 days ago

S.Korea stocks at nearly 3-week low as foreigners sell, won steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Foreigners unload tech, auto shares, though Samsung, Hynix
rise
    * Markets take N.Korea's latest missile launch in
stride-analyst
    * Cosmetics shares slip as THAAD woes loom over China export
market

    SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to a
nearly three-week low early on Monday as foreign investors
continued selling tech and auto stocks, while the won was steady
despite heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula.
    Markets mostly took North Korea's latest intercontinental
ballistic missile launch in stride, even as leaders mulled a
global response to Friday night's long-range missile test, the
second this month. 
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke with U.S. President
Donald Trump on Monday and agreed on the need for further action
on North Korea just hours after the U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations said the United States is "done talking about
North Korea."             
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 0.3 percent at 2,394.84 points as of 0333 GMT, its lowest
intraday level since July 11. 
    "Foreign investors expect the pace of growth in the IT
sector will slow down a bit in the second-half of the year,"
leading them to pare their tech share holdings, said Rhoo
Yong-seok, a stock analyst at KB Securities.
    Foreigners are also selling auto shares in large amounts, he
added.
    Offshore investors dumped 164.6 billion Korean won ($146.73
million) worth of KOSPI shares as of mid-session, weighing on
the index.
    Major tech shares such as Samsung Electronics            
and SK Hynix             managed to gain 1 percent and 1.8
percent, respectively, despite the foreign selling, though
Hyundai Motor             dropped nearly 3 percent.  
    Shares of cosmetics-related companies skidded on the
heightened tension. China is a key export market for South
Korean cosmetics, and China expressed concern over Seoul's
decision to deploy additional Terminal High Altitude Area
Defence (THAAD) units on Saturday.                          
    Amorepacific Corp             fell 3.4 percent and Hankook
Cosmetics Co Ltd             dropped as much as 8.2 pct.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 580 to 224.
    But Rhoo said the local currency's resiliency suggests that
investors' sentiment was holding up despite worries over North
Korea. 
    The South Korean won            was quoted at 1,121.9
against the dollar, almost unchanged from Friday's close of
1,122.1.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds         shed
0.02 point to 109.33. 
    
                       0333 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,121.9       1,122.1
 Yen/won             10.1475/11       10.1510
 *KTB futures            109.33        109.35
 KOSPI                 2,394.84      2,400.99
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.