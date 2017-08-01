FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
S.Korea stocks cheered by strong exports data, won edges up
August 1, 2017 / 2:37 AM / 6 days ago

S.Korea stocks cheered by strong exports data, won edges up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI jumps over 1 pct on robust July exports
    * Foreign investors buying securities, chemical shares
-analyst
    * Won nudges up on weak dollar

    SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose sharply
early on Tuesday as robust exports data brightened overall
investment sentiment, reinforcing signs of a steady recovery for
Asia's fourth-largest economy.
    Exports in July marked their longest stretch of expansion 
in five and a half years, led by shipments of memory chips and
electronic storage devices.             
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
1.1 percent at 2,428.44 points as of 0200 GMT. The benchmark
index capped eight straight months in the black in July, the
longest stretch of gains thanks to improving corporate earnings,
robust exports and a brighter outlook for the global economy.
    "The Seoul bourse reacts very sensitively to the exports
data as they are one of the main drivers for the KOSPI's rally
this year," said Seo Sang-young, a stock analyst at Kiwoom
Securities.
    Seo added that though foreign investors are currently net
sellers of local equities, they are coming back in to purchase
shares of companies in the securities and the chemical sectors. 
    Offshore investors net sold 28.8 billion Korean won ($25.79
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    The sub-index for securities companies         gained 2.3
percent with Samsung Securities             up nearly 2 percent
and Kyobo Securities             up 3.8 percent.
    The chemical sub-index         rose 1.4 percent while Lotte
Fine Chemical             climbed nearly 4 percent. 
    Advancing issues far outnumbered decliners 628 to 168.
    The South Korean won        edged up as the U.S. dollar lost
ground, pressured by U.S. political turmoil and doubts about
whether there will be another Federal Reserve rate hike this
year.       
    The won            was quoted at 1,116.7 to the dollar, up
0.2 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,119.0.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds         lost
0.05 point to 109.30. 
    
                       0200 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,116.7       1,119.0
 Yen/won             10.1233/69       10.1424
 *KTB futures            109.30        109.35
 KOSPI                 2,428.44      2,402.71
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds    
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite & Shri
Navaratnam)

