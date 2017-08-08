FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
S.Korea stocks wobble as institutional selling swamps foreign demand
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
August 8, 2017 / 2:52 AM / 6 days ago

S.Korea stocks wobble as institutional selling swamps foreign demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Labour dispute hits Hyundai, Kia
    * KOSPI's short-term direction hard to predict -analyst

    SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fluctuated
early on Tuesday as some foreign buying only partially offset
domestic institutions' heavy stock-dumping.
     The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 0.4 percent at 2,388.78 points as of 0211 GMT.
    "Though the institutions are selling in large amounts today,
the market's focus should be on foreign investor demand as they
mainly dragged the KOSPI down last week," said Kim Ji-hyung, a
stock analyst at Hanyang Securities.
    Offshore investors purchased a net 34.7 billion Korean won
($30.79 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session while 
local institutions unloaded a net 118.6 billion won worth.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 552 to 238.
    Market heavyweight Hyundai Motor Co             fell as much
as 2.7 pct to its lowest intraday level since May 2 as its local
labour union undertook a partial strike.             
    Affiliated entities Kia Motors Corp            , and Hyundai
Mobis Co Ltd             declined as much as 3.6 pct and 2 pct,
respectively.
    The South Korean won            stood at 1,126.9 against the
dollar, almost unchanged versus Monday's close of 1,127.1.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds        
gained 0.02 point to 109.23. 
    
                       0211 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,126.9       1,127.1
 Yen/won             10.1863/84       10.1666
 *KTB futures            109.23        109.21
 KOSPI                 2,388.78      2,398.75
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

