a day ago
CORRECTED-S.Korea won, stocks recoup losses as US attention shifts from N Korea
August 14, 2017 / 3:34 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea won, stocks recoup losses as US attention shifts from N Korea

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Corrects 6th paragraph to attribute comment on dollar-selling
to a foreign-exchange analyst and not South Korea's finance
minister)
    * N.Korea worries simmer down, but investors remain wary
    * Won pulls away from Friday's 1-month low, exporters sell
dollars
    * Foreign investors continue taking profits

    By Dahee Kim
    SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose and the
won pulled away from last week's one-month low on Monday, after
there was no increase over the weekend in the simmering tensions
between the United States and North Korea.
    The won            was quoted at 1,137.0 against the dollar
as of 0231 GMT, up 0.6 percent versus the previous close of
1,143.5. On Friday, it skidded to its lowest level since July 12
and shed 1.6 percent for the week, its biggest weekly loss in
five months.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
0.5 percent at 2,331.99 points. It closed at an 11-week low on
Friday, dropping 3.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly
retreat since February 2016.
    Over the weekend, much attention in the U.S. was focussed on
the deadly violence in Virginia at a white nationalist rally.  
    South Korea's finance minister said on Monday that financial
markets regard North Korea's recent provocations and tensions
between Pyongyang and Washington as more serious than in the
past.             
    Min Gyeong-won, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures,
said that massive dollar-selling from the exporters, which took
place soon after the market opened, largely supported the won,
while the greenback sagged following weaker-than-expected U.S.
consumer price data.  
    The three major U.S. stocks indexes snapped three days of
losses and ended higher on Friday, as investors bet on slower
U.S. rate hikes following the inflation data.     
    Despite Monday's gains, market participants remained wary
about the North Korea-U.S. tension. 
    "Some (traders) say we are now okay while others say it will
still affect the markets for some time," said Min.    
    North Korea celebrates Liberation Day on Tuesday to mark the
end of Japanese rule. Investors also braced for tensions ahead
of Aug. 21, when an annual joint U.S.-South Korean military
exercise is due to begin.
    Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers as they
continued to take profits, unloading 87.2 billion Korean won
($76.73 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    Tech shares        , which slid due to foreign investors'
sell-off last week, recovered 1.4 percent with SK Hynix
            up over 4 percent and Samsung Electronics
            adding nearly 1 percent. 
    Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by 442 to 354.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds        
gained 0.02 point to 109.12. 
    
                       0231 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,137.0       1,143.5
 Yen/won             10.3894/23       10.4574
 *KTB futures            109.12        109.10
 KOSPI                 2,331.99      2,319.71
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite and Richard
Borsuk)

