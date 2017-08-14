CORRECTED-S.Korea won, stocks recoup losses as US attention shifts from N Korea

(Corrects 6th paragraph to attribute comment on dollar-selling to a foreign-exchange analyst and not South Korea's finance minister) * N.Korea worries simmer down, but investors remain wary * Won pulls away from Friday's 1-month low, exporters sell dollars * Foreign investors continue taking profits By Dahee Kim SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose and the won pulled away from last week's one-month low on Monday, after there was no increase over the weekend in the simmering tensions between the United States and North Korea. The won was quoted at 1,137.0 against the dollar as of 0231 GMT, up 0.6 percent versus the previous close of 1,143.5. On Friday, it skidded to its lowest level since July 12 and shed 1.6 percent for the week, its biggest weekly loss in five months. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,331.99 points. It closed at an 11-week low on Friday, dropping 3.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly retreat since February 2016. Over the weekend, much attention in the U.S. was focussed on the deadly violence in Virginia at a white nationalist rally. South Korea's finance minister said on Monday that financial markets regard North Korea's recent provocations and tensions between Pyongyang and Washington as more serious than in the past. Min Gyeong-won, a foreign exchange analyst at NH Futures, said that massive dollar-selling from the exporters, which took place soon after the market opened, largely supported the won, while the greenback sagged following weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer price data. The three major U.S. stocks indexes snapped three days of losses and ended higher on Friday, as investors bet on slower U.S. rate hikes following the inflation data. Despite Monday's gains, market participants remained wary about the North Korea-U.S. tension. "Some (traders) say we are now okay while others say it will still affect the markets for some time," said Min. North Korea celebrates Liberation Day on Tuesday to mark the end of Japanese rule. Investors also braced for tensions ahead of Aug. 21, when an annual joint U.S.-South Korean military exercise is due to begin. Offshore investors were poised to be net sellers as they continued to take profits, unloading 87.2 billion Korean won ($76.73 million) of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Tech shares , which slid due to foreign investors' sell-off last week, recovered 1.4 percent with SK Hynix up over 4 percent and Samsung Electronics adding nearly 1 percent. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by 442 to 354. September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.02 point to 109.12. 0231 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,137.0 1,143.5 Yen/won 10.3894/23 10.4574 *KTB futures 109.12 109.10 KOSPI 2,331.99 2,319.71 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite and Richard Borsuk)