Blistering earnings bets push S.Korea stocks closer to record high

* KOSPI hovering at 11-week high * KOSPI will soon hit fresh peak and reach as high as 2,600 in Q4 -analyst * Samsung Elec's earnings guidance to be the key SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Wednesday and flirted with a new record high as investors bet local companies such as Samsung Electronics will report robust third-quarter earnings in coming weeks. As of 0301 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,449.93 points, an 11-week high and not far from its all-time intraday high of 2,453.17 set on July 25. "It is very likely that the KOSPI would soon notch a fresh record-high and the index could reach as high as 2,600 points by this quarter," said Lee Kyung-min, a stock analyst at Daishin Securities. Samsung Electronics' earnings guidance later this week will be the biggest key on determining how much the KOSPI will move in the short-term, Lee said. Its shares extended their recent rally, rising 2.4 percent. The company is expected to forecast a record third-quarter profit on Friday thanks to the strong market for memory chips, and as mobile earnings bounce back from last year's costly withdrawal of the Note 7. "Exports at home are still very firm and the global economy as a whole is showing strong signs of recovery, with the IMF upgrading its economic growth outlook for this year. All these would greatly support the local economy," added Lee. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) said on Tuesday it expects the global economy to grow 3.6 percent for 2017, and 3.7 percent for 2018, driven by a pickup in trade, investment, and consumer confidence. Offshore investors continued to be net buyers of KOSPI shares, purchasing 148.3 billion Korean won ($130.49 million) worth near mid-session. Advancers outnumbered decliners 486 to 296. Shares of tech firm LG Electronics soared as much as 7.7 percent on better-than-expected revenue guidance thanks to the company's firm home appliances sales, erasing Tuesday's losses. The South Korean won edged down 0.2 percent and stood at 1,137.2 against the dollar, slightly lower than Tuesday's close of 1,135.1. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 108.52. 0301 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,137.2 1,135.1 Yen/won 10.1062/69 10.0854 *KTB futures 108.52 108.48 KOSPI 2,449.93 2,433.81 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)