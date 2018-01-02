FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-S.Korea won climbs to over 3-year high, stocks rise
January 2, 2018 / 2:29 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea won climbs to over 3-year high, stocks rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects KOSPI, won's year-to-date pct change)
    SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Tuesday. The
Korean won strengthened to a more than three-year high in the
domestic market while bond yields fell.
 
** At 02:03 GMT, the KOSPI was up 5.60 points or 0.23 percent at
2,472.57.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,066.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.38 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,070.5. The currency was bolstered after
North Korea called for lower military tensions with the South
amid firm support from a strong yuan, said Jeon Seung-ji, a
foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures.             
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,066 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.01 percent from the previous session, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,058.6 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.55 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 0.23 percent so far this year, and
down by 2.02 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 86,067,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
875, the number of advancing shares was 442.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 31,575 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.38 percent against the won this
year. 
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 107.95.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its a previous close,
while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.122
percent, lower than the previous day's 2.13 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
