CORRECTED-S.Korea won climbs to over 3-year high, stocks rise

(Corrects KOSPI, won's year-to-date pct change) SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won strengthened to a more than three-year high in the domestic market while bond yields fell. ** At 02:03 GMT, the KOSPI was up 5.60 points or 0.23 percent at 2,472.57. ** The won was quoted at 1,066.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.38 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,070.5. The currency was bolstered after North Korea called for lower military tensions with the South amid firm support from a strong yuan, said Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign exchange analyst at Samsung Futures. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,066 per U.S. dollar, down 0.01 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,058.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.55 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . ** The KOSPI is up around 0.23 percent so far this year, and down by 2.02 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 86,067,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 875, the number of advancing shares was 442. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 31,575 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.38 percent against the won this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 107.95. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its a previous close, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.122 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.13 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)