REFILE-S.Korea stocks, won edge up in sedate start to week
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
Retailers
Morrisons and Tesco stand out in Christmas battle
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
autos
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Bayliss to step down as England coach next year
sport
Bayliss to step down as England coach next year
January 8, 2018 / 1:33 AM / a day ago

REFILE-S.Korea stocks, won edge up in sedate start to week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects to note the Japanese stock market was closed on
Monday)
    SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Monday. The
Korean won advanced and bond yields climbed.
 
** At 01:17 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.67 points or 0.11 percent at
2,500.19.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,061.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,062.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,060.5 per
dollar, up 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,052.85 per
dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks posted
strong gains on Friday.            . The Japanese stock market 
        was closed for a holiday. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 1.2 percent so far this year, and down
by 1.31 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 94,277,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
880, the number of advancing shares was 303.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 84,539 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.56 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on
January 2 2018 and low is 1,068.3 on January 4 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         were unchanged at 107.95.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.109 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.10 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
