REFILE-S.Korea stocks, won edge up in sedate start to week

(Corrects to note the Japanese stock market was closed on Monday) SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Monday. The Korean won advanced and bond yields climbed. ** At 01:17 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.67 points or 0.11 percent at 2,500.19. ** The won was quoted at 1,061.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,062.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,060.5 per dollar, up 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,052.85 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks posted strong gains on Friday. . The Japanese stock market was closed for a holiday. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.2 percent so far this year, and down by 1.31 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 94,277,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 303. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 84,539 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.56 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,060.35 per dollar on January 2 2018 and low is 1,068.3 on January 4 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 107.95. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.109 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.10 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)