Seoul stocks wobble after hitting near 2-wk lows on North Korean fears

* KOSPI down for 6th session; pares losses after touching 2-wk low * Tech shares falter on foreign sell-off; autos shine SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares briefly slipped to near two-week lows on Tuesday as tensions flared up again on the Korean peninsula, with heavyweight tech firms bearing the brunt of foreign selling. An escalation in the vitriolic rhetoric between the United States and North Korea showed few signs of abating, with Pyongyang saying that Washington had declared a war and warned it could shoot down U.S. bombers. The Seoul market had a predictable wobble before managing to steady a bit, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at 2,380.27 points as of 2034 GMT, barely changed from Monday's close. The index touched a low of 2,365.34 points earlier, its weakest since Sept. 14. Seo Sang-young, a stock analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said in a note that the equities market has more or less priced in the tensions in the Korean peninsula. He expects the volatile trend to persist in the short term. Tech shares including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were hit by foreign selling, falling as much as 1.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively. A rebound in auto shares, on growing hopes of improving China sales, managed to offset losses in tech sector. The sub-index for transportation equipment jumped over 3 percent with Hyundai Motor up 2.8 percent and Hyundai Mobis up 4.6 percent. Offshore investors unloaded a net 129.3 billion Korean won ($113.80 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Advancers outnumbered decliners 529 to 280. The South Korean won edged down amid the geopolitical risks and foreign investors' stock sales. The won stood at 1,136.8 to the dollar, down 0.4 percent compared to Monday's close of 1,131.8. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05 point to 108.91. 0234 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,136.8 1,131.8 Yen/won 10.1765/74 10.1458 *KTB futures 108.91 108.96 KOSPI 2,380.27 2,380.40 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)