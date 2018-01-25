FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 1:21 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks and won gain, look past Q4 GDP contraction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rise, foreigners buy
    * Korean won gains versus dollar
    * South Korean bond yields were flat in early trading

    SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won rose on
Thursday, shrugging off central bank data showing that the
economy contracted in the fourth quarter. 
    
** Gross domestic product fell by 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter, a payback from bumper growth of 1.5 percent in the
third quarter, the fastest expansion in seven years.
            
** At 00:36 GMT, the KOSPI was up 9.06 points or 0.37 percent at
2,547.34.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,065.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.46 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,070.2. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,065.1 per
dollar, down 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,053.8
per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.09 percent, after U.S. stocks were
pressured by fears of a trade war.            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.7 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 2.9 percent so far this year, and up
by 3.00 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 79,744,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
873, the number of advancing shares was 487.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 56,114 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.11 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 point to107.69.
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
