FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks at 10-week low as foreign selling hurts, won steady
Sections
Featured
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
Pope calls for two-state solution in Israel conflict
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
December 21, 2017 / 1:49 AM / 5 days ago

S.Korea stocks at 10-week low as foreign selling hurts, won steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Thursday.
The Korean won barely moved on the local platform while bond
yields fell.
 
** At 01:16 GMT, the KOSPI was down 21.58 points or 0.87 percent
at 2,450.79, the lowest since mid-Oct. The benchmark index was
largely pressured by foreign and institutional investors'
selling after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street
overnight.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,080.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,080.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,081.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 
1,072.6 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session almost flat.            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.45 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 22.0 percent so far this year, and
down by 3.14 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 72,149,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
869, the number of advancing shares was 268.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 27,784 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.38 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to108.04.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
unmoved from the previous close of 1.66 percent, while the
benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.094 percent,
lower than the previous day's 2.10 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.