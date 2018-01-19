FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 1:40 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks calm with slight gains, won edges up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index up, foreigners sell
    * Korean won inches up versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields also rise

    SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Friday.
The Korean won also edged up and bond yields rose.
    ** At 01:17 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.61 points or 0.10
percent at 2,518.42.
    ** The won was quoted at 1,069.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.1 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,070.7. 
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,068.3
per U.S. dollar, up 0.12 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,059.55 per dollar.
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.10 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with mild losses            .
Japanese stocks         rose 0.25 percent. 
    ** The KOSPI is up about 2.0 percent so far this year, and
up 0.57 percent in the last 30 days.
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won. 
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 124,155,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 876, the number of advancing shares was 469.
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 12,422 million won worth
of shares.
    ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.18 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
Jan. 14 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on Jan. 11 2018.
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to 107.73.
    ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate
was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.183 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.17 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
