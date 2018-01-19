S.Korea stocks calm with slight gains, won edges up

* KOSPI index up, foreigners sell * Korean won inches up versus U.S. dollar * South Korean bond yields also rise SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won also edged up and bond yields rose. ** At 01:17 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.61 points or 0.10 percent at 2,518.42. ** The won was quoted at 1,069.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.1 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,070.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,068.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.12 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,059.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.25 percent. ** The KOSPI is up about 2.0 percent so far this year, and up 0.57 percent in the last 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 124,155,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 876, the number of advancing shares was 469. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 12,422 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.18 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on Jan. 14 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on Jan. 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 107.73. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.183 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.17 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)