S.Korea stocks claw back previous losses, won up

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won edged up and bond yields rose. ** At 01:47 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.90 points or 0.33 percent at 2,437.73. ** The won was quoted at 1,079.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,082.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,080 per U.S. dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,071.5 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.33 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.01 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 19.9 percent so far this year, and down by 4.73 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 83,942,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 872, the number of advancing shares was 500. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 29,095 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.47 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 108.02. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.104 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.09 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)