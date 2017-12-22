FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks claw back previous losses, won up
December 22, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 4 days ago

S.Korea stocks claw back previous losses, won up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Friday. The
Korean won edged up and bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:47 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.90 points or 0.33 percent at
2,437.73.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,079.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.29 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,082.7.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,080 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,071.5 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.33 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.01 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 19.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 4.73 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 83,942,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
872, the number of advancing shares was 500.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 29,095 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 10.47 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 108.02.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from its previous close of
1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond
yielded 2.104 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.09
percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
