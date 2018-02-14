FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 2:01 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks climb for a 3rd session, won gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index buoyed by Samsung Elec rally, foreigners buy
    * Korean won rose versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday,
while the won edged up on the local platform and bond yields
also climbed.
 
** At 01:29 GMT, the KOSPI was up 22.31 points or 0.93 percent
at 2,417.50. The benchmark index was set to rise for a third
consecutive session, supported by a rally in tech giant Samsung
Electronics'             shares. Foreign investors'
bargain-hunting, especially in tech sector, is providing the
early boost to the market, said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst
at Yuanta Securities.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,083.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.13 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,084.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,082.8 per
dollar, up 0.15 percent from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,071.7 per
dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.45 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous day with mild gains in choppy trade.            .
Japanese stocks         weakened 0.19 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 2.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 3.41 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 116,271,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 878, the number of advancing shares was 369.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 93,753 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.54 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         held steady at 107.6.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.282 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.28 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
