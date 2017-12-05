FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks dip, won gains
Sections
Featured
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
The road to Brexit
Businesses, unions urge UK and EU to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
Special Report
reuters investigates
U.S. inmate deaths reveal “torturous” use of Tasers
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
Environment
London hails electric cabs for a fare to a "different world"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
December 5, 2017 / 1:09 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks dip, won gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index          weakened Tuesday.
The Korean won gained while bond yields were flat.
 
** At 00:57 GMT, the KOSPI was down 4.53 points or 0.21 percent
at 2,497.14.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,088 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           ,  0.06 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,088.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,086.63
per U.S. dollar,  down 0.12 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,083.05 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.03 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.77 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 23.5 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.47 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 96,317,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
864, the number of advancing shares was 409.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 4,376 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.92 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds          fell 0.01 points to108.26.
 
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.