S.Korea stocks down on foreign selling, won pulls back

* KOSPI index slips, foreigners sell * Korean won edges down versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell on Tuesday, while Korean won also eased on the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 01:08 GMT, the KOSPI was down 15.41 points or 0.63 percent at 2,427.41, pressured by foreign selling and in line with weaker regional markets. A recommendation from the U.S. Commerce Department to slap a tariff of at least 53 percent on all steel imports from 12 countries, including China, India, Malaysia, and South Korea, is also weighing on sentiment. ** The won was quoted at 1,069.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,067.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,069.9 per dollar, down 0.33 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,058.75 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.15 percent. Japanese stocks weakened 0.87 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 1.0 percent so far this year, and off 0.96 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 142,737,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 878, the number of advancing shares was 355. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 11,555 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.33 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 107.48. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.324 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.30 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)