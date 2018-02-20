FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 1:39 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks down on foreign selling, won pulls back

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index slips, foreigners sell
    * Korean won edges down versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         fell on Tuesday,
while Korean won also eased on the local platform while bond
yields rose.
 
** At 01:08 GMT, the KOSPI was down 15.41 points or 0.63 percent
at 2,427.41, pressured by foreign selling and in line with
weaker regional markets. A recommendation from the U.S. Commerce
Department to slap a tariff of at least 53 percent on all steel
imports from 12 countries, including China, India, Malaysia, and
South Korea, is also weighing on sentiment.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,069.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,067.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,069.9 per
dollar, down 0.33 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched
1,058.75 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.15 percent. Japanese stocks        
weakened 0.87 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 1.0 percent so far this year, and
off 0.96 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 142,737,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 878, the number of advancing shares was 355.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 11,555 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.33 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to 107.48.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.324 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.30 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
