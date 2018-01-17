S.Korea stocks down, won edges lower against dollar

* KOSPI index edges down, foreigners sell * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Wednesday. The Korean won edged down on the local platform and bond yields fell. ** At 01:09 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.36 points or 0.33 percent at 2,513.38. ** The won was quoted at 1,063.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,062.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,064.1 per dollar, down 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,054.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks lot ground overnight. . Japanese stocks weakened 0.58 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 2.2 percent so far this year, and up by 1.83 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 112,849,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 875, the number of advancing shares was 320. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 35,877 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.21 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 107.65. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.216 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.23 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)