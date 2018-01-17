FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 1:22 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks down, won edges lower against dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * KOSPI index edges down, foreigners sell
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on
Wednesday. The Korean won edged down on the local platform and
bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:09 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.36 points or 0.33 percent
at 2,513.38.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,063.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,062.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,064.1 per
dollar, down 0.01 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched
1,054.55 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks lot
ground overnight.            . Japanese stocks         weakened
0.58 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 2.2 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.83 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 112,849,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 875, the number of advancing shares was 320.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 35,877 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.21 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 point to 107.65.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.216 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.23 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
