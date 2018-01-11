S.Korea stocks edge down, won a little weaker

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won subdued versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were up SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday. The Korean won was flat in the local platform while bond yields rose. ** At 01:22 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.20 points or 0.33 percent at 2,491.55. ** The won was quoted at 1,071.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,071.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,071.4 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,062.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.20 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.39 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.3 percent so far this year, and up by 1.75 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 150,434,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 880, the number of advancing shares was 349. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 167,752 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.47 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on Jan. 8, 2018 and low is 1,072.95 on Jan. 9, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 107.72. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.18 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.17 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)