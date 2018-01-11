FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks edge down, won a little weaker
#Market Movers
January 11, 2018 / 1:38 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks edge down, won a little weaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won subdued versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Thursday.
The Korean won was flat in the local platform while bond yields
rose.
 
** At 01:22 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.20 points or 0.33 percent
at 2,491.55.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,071.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.07 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,071.9.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,071.4 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,062.7 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.20 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.39 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 1.3 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.75 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 150,434,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 880, the number of advancing shares was 349.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 167,752 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.47 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on Jan. 8,
2018 and low is 1,072.95 on Jan. 9, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 107.72.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.18 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.17 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
