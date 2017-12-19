FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks edge down, won steady
December 19, 2017 / 1:21 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks edge down, won steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Tuesday.
The Korean won held steady on the local platform while bond
yields rose.
 
** At 01:06 GMT, the KOSPI was down 2.11 points or 0.09 percent
at 2,479.77.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,087.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.06 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,088.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,087.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched
1,080.31 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.11 percent, after a record session for
U.S. stocks overnight.            . Japanese stocks        
eased 0.01 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 22.5 percent so far this year, and
down by 2.65 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 95,866,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
876, the number of advancing shares was 197.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 26,559 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.84 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 108.24.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, unchanged from the previous close, while
the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.099 percent,
higher than the previous day's 2.09 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
