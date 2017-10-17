S.Korea stocks edge up amid caution during joint navy drills; won down

* US, S.Korea are conducting joint navy drills this week * KOSPI tentative as geopolitical worries return -analyst * Won weakens as USD rebounds in global markets SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Korean shares inched up on Tuesday morning as Washington and Seoul have begun week-long joint military drills at a time tension remains high over North Korea's nuclear and missile programme. Foreign investors dumped steel shares to take profits following their Monday rally, which offset a rebound in major tech firms. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,482.02 points as of 0224 GMT. Shares of Samsung Electronics gained 1.9 percent while Posco fell 1.6 percent. "Investors are mostly on the sidelines today due to worries about possible provocations from North Korea during the U.S.-S.Korea Navy drills this week," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said in a note. Offshore investors were poised to be small net sellers of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners slightly outnumbered advancers, 404 to 384. The South Korean won edged down as the dollar rose in global markets overnight. The won stood at 1,132.1 against the dollar, down 0.4 percent from Monday's close of 1,127.8. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.01 point to 108.53. 0224 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,132.1 1,127.8 Yen/won 10.0954/69 10.0471 *KTB futures 108.53 108.52 KOSPI 2,482.02 2,480.05 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)