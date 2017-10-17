FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks edge up amid caution during joint navy drills; won down
October 17, 2017 / 2:51 AM / 4 days ago

S.Korea stocks edge up amid caution during joint navy drills; won down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * US, S.Korea are conducting joint navy drills this week
    * KOSPI tentative as geopolitical worries return -analyst
    * Won weakens as USD rebounds in global markets

    SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Korean shares inched up on
Tuesday morning as Washington and Seoul have begun week-long
joint military drills at a time tension remains high over North
Korea's nuclear and missile programme.             
    Foreign investors dumped steel shares to take profits
following their Monday rally, which offset a rebound in major
tech firms.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
0.1 percent at 2,482.02 points as of 0224 GMT.
    Shares of Samsung Electronics             gained 1.9 percent
while Posco             fell 1.6 percent. 
    "Investors are mostly on the sidelines today due to worries
about possible provocations from North Korea during the
U.S.-S.Korea Navy drills this week," Seo Sang-young, an analyst
at Kiwoom Securities, said in a note.
    Offshore investors were poised to be small net sellers of
KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    Decliners slightly outnumbered advancers, 404 to 384.
    The South Korean won        edged down as the dollar rose in
global markets overnight.
    The won            stood at 1,132.1 against the dollar, down
0.4 percent from Monday's close of 1,127.8.
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds         gained
0.01 point to 108.53. 
    
                       0224 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,132.1       1,127.8
 Yen/won             10.0954/69       10.0471
 *KTB futures            108.53        108.52
 KOSPI                 2,482.02      2,480.05
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning
Call report            

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

