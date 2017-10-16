S.Korea stocks edge up as steel, cosmetics gain; won at 4-week high

* Steel shares firmer as China's steel prices rise * Cosmetic firms rally after S.Korea-China FX swap deal extension * Won at 4-week high as tame U.S. inflation weighs on USD SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up early on Monday led by steel and cosmetics firms, but the upside was capped as foreign investors took profit in the tech sector after a recent rally. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,476.84 points as of 0312 GMT. The index briefly touched a high of 2,487,71 points, a new intraday high. "Steel shares are on the rise as China's steel price largely increased, which in turn boosted demand for South Korea's counterpart," said Lee Kyung-min, a stock analyst at Daishin Securities. The sub-index for overall steel-manufacturing company shares gained 3.9 percent, with Posco up more than 5 percent. Also leading the market were cosmetics-related shares, which saw a sharp rise on expectations that the political relationship between South Korea and China would improve. Lee said the gains in cosmetics companies were a result of Seoul and Beijing's agreement for an extension of a currency swap deal on Friday. Shares of Hankook Cosmetics Manufacturing Co Ltd surge as much as 28.3 percent, the biggest intraday percentage gain since mid-August of 2016. Amorepacific Corp also rose as much as 5.5 percent to a more than one-month high. Chipmaker SK Hynix , however, was down nearly 3 percent, pressured by heavy foreign selling after their recent rally. The sub-index for electronic and electric shares had gained 4.7 percent last week. Offshore investors sold a net 25.3 billion won ($22.45 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The South Korean won nudged up to a four-month high as subdued U.S. inflation weighed on the dollar. The won was quoted at 1,126.9 to the dollar, up 0.2 percent compared with the previous close of 1,128.9. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.03 point to 108.54. 0312 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,126.9 1,128.9 Yen/won 10.0525/22 10.0619 *KTB futures 108.54 108.57 KOSPI 2,476.84 2,473.62 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)