FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks edge up as steel, cosmetics gain; won at 4-week high
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
October 16, 2017 / 3:44 AM / 5 days ago

S.Korea stocks edge up as steel, cosmetics gain; won at 4-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Steel shares firmer as China's steel prices rise
    * Cosmetic firms rally after S.Korea-China FX swap deal
extension
    * Won at 4-week high as tame U.S. inflation weighs on USD

    SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up early
on Monday led by steel and cosmetics firms, but the upside was
capped as foreign investors took profit in the tech sector after
a recent rally.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
0.1 percent at 2,476.84 points as of 0312 GMT. The index briefly
touched a high of 2,487,71 points, a new intraday high.
    "Steel shares are on the rise as China's steel price largely
increased, which in turn boosted demand for South Korea's
counterpart," said Lee Kyung-min, a stock analyst at Daishin
Securities.
    The sub-index for overall steel-manufacturing company shares
        gained 3.9 percent, with Posco             up more than
5 percent.
    Also leading the market were cosmetics-related shares, which
saw a sharp rise on expectations that the political relationship
between South Korea and China would improve.             
    Lee said the gains in cosmetics companies were a result of
Seoul and Beijing's agreement for an extension of a currency
swap deal on Friday.              
    Shares of Hankook Cosmetics Manufacturing Co Ltd            
surge as much as 28.3 percent, the biggest intraday percentage
gain since mid-August of 2016. Amorepacific Corp            
also rose as much as 5.5 percent to a more than one-month high.
    Chipmaker SK Hynix            , however, was down nearly 3
percent, pressured by heavy foreign selling after their recent
rally. The sub-index for electronic and electric shares        
had gained 4.7 percent last week.
    Offshore investors sold a net 25.3 billion won ($22.45
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    The South Korean won        nudged up to a four-month high
as subdued U.S. inflation weighed on the dollar.              
    The won            was quoted at 1,126.9 to the dollar, up
0.2 percent compared with the previous close of 1,128.9.
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds         shed
0.03 point to 108.54. 
    
                       0312 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,126.9       1,128.9
 Yen/won             10.0525/22       10.0619
 *KTB futures            108.54        108.57
 KOSPI                 2,476.84      2,473.62
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning
Call report            

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.