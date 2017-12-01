FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks edge up, won muted
December 1, 2017 / 1:28 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks edge up, won muted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Friday. The
Korean won slightly eased in the local platform and bond yields
fell.
 
** At 01:13 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.49 points or 0.06 percent at
2,477.86. The benchmark index touched a six-week low on
Thursday.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,088.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,088.2. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,088.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.09 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,083.7 per dollar. Data showing moderating export
growth and the lowest inflation rate in 11 months reinforced
views that the Bank of Korea's new monetary tightening cycle
will be gradual. It raised rates for the first time in six years
on Thursday.  
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.10 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.07 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 22.2 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.13 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 94,521,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
868, the number of advancing shares was 300.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 104,440 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.8 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on
November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 108.27.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.64 percent compared with a previous close of 1.51
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.074 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.08 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
