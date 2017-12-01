S.Korea stocks edge up, won muted

SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Friday. The Korean won slightly eased in the local platform and bond yields fell. ** At 01:13 GMT, the KOSPI was up 1.49 points or 0.06 percent at 2,477.86. The benchmark index touched a six-week low on Thursday. ** The won was quoted at 1,088.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,088.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,088.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.09 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,083.7 per dollar. Data showing moderating export growth and the lowest inflation rate in 11 months reinforced views that the Bank of Korea's new monetary tightening cycle will be gradual. It raised rates for the first time in six years on Thursday. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.07 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 22.2 percent so far this year, and down by 0.13 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 94,521,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 868, the number of advancing shares was 300. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 104,440 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 9.8 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,075.71 per dollar on November 29 2017 and low is 1,211.8 on January 3 2017. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 108.27. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.64 percent compared with a previous close of 1.51 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.074 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)