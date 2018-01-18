S.Korea stocks edge up, won tentative; BOK holds rates as expected

* BOK's interest rates remain unchanged at 1.50 pct * KOSPI index steps up, foreigners sell * Korean won subdued versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were down SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday. The Korean won was flat while bond yields fell. ** At 01:03 GMT, the KOSPI was up 8.79 points or 0.35 percent at 2,524.22. ** The won was quoted at 1,069.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform from its previous close at 1,069.3. The currency barely moved after the Bank of Korea decided to hold its interest rates in line with expectations. ** In offshore trade the won was quoted at 1,068.27 per U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,060.15 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.88 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.9 percent so far this year, and up by 1.62 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 91,570,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 878, the number of advancing shares was 416. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 9,119 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.18 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year so far was 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low was 1,073.2 reached on January 11. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 107.67. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.209 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.23 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)