January 18, 2018 / 1:18 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks edge up, won tentative; BOK holds rates as expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * BOK's interest rates remain unchanged at 1.50 pct
    * KOSPI index steps up, foreigners sell
    * Korean won subdued versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were down

    SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Thursday. The
Korean won was flat while bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:03 GMT, the KOSPI was up 8.79 points or 0.35 percent at
2,524.22.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,069.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform            from its previous close at
1,069.3. The currency barely moved after the Bank of Korea
decided to hold its interest rates in line with expectations. 
            
 
** In offshore trade the won        was quoted at 1,068.27 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,060.15 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.88 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 1.9 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.62 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 91,570,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
878, the number of advancing shares was 416.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 9,119 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.18 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year so far was 1,056.67 per dollar
on January 14 2018 and low was 1,073.2 reached on January 11. 
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 107.67.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent compared with a previous close of 1.66
percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded
2.209 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.23 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
