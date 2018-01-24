FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 12:55 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks edge up, won weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * KOSPI index up 0.17 pct, foreigners buy
    * Korean won weaker versus U.S. dollar

    SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday.
The Korean won fell while bond yields were flat
 
** At 00:40 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.34 points or 0.17 percent at
2,540.94.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,071.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.14 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,070.2. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,071.05
per U.S. dollar, up 0.17 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,061.05 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.28 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 2.8 percent so far this year, and up
by 3.03 percent in the last 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 81,919,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
872, the number of advancing shares was 448.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 48,057 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 0.44 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to107.79.
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
