S.Korea stocks edge up, won weakens

* KOSPI index up 0.17 pct, foreigners buy * Korean won weaker versus U.S. dollar SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday. The Korean won fell while bond yields were flat ** At 00:40 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.34 points or 0.17 percent at 2,540.94. ** The won was quoted at 1,071.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,070.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,071.05 per U.S. dollar, up 0.17 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,061.05 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.28 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 2.8 percent so far this year, and up by 3.03 percent in the last 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 81,919,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 872, the number of advancing shares was 448. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 48,057 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 0.44 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to107.79. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)