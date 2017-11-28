S.Korea stocks edge up, won weakens slightly

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday while the Korean won edged down on the local platform. ** At 02:45 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.3 percent at 2,515.04. ** The won was quoted at 1,090.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,088.6. ** The KOSPI is up around 25.6 percent so far this year, and up by 2.86 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index .KS11 was 108,182,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 869, the number of advancing shares was 373. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 92,671 million won worth of shares. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.07. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)