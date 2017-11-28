FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks edge up, won weakens slightly
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
November 28, 2017 / 2:58 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks edge up, won weakens slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:


** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Tuesday while
the Korean won edged down on the local platform.


** At 02:45 GMT, the KOSPI was up 0.3 percent at 2,515.04.


** The won was quoted at 1,090.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.1 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,088.6.


** The KOSPI is up around 25.6 percent so far this year, and up
by 2.86 percent in the previous 30 days.


** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
.KS11 was 108,182,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
869, the number of advancing shares was 373.


** Foreigners were net sellers of 92,671 million won worth of
shares.


** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 108.07.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.