S.Korea stocks extend recovery on bargain hunting; won slips
August 7, 2017 / 3:06 AM / in 2 months

S.Korea stocks extend recovery on bargain hunting; won slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Investors seek bargains on strength in global economy
    * Tech, construction shares recover from previous week's
sell-off
    * Won slightly weaker as U.S. jobs lift dollar

    SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korean shares got off to a
firm start early on Monday, as investors sought bargains on
signs of strength in the global economy to extend its recovery
from 4-week lows hit the previous week.
    Better-than-expected U.S. jobs data also underpinned
investor sentiment, with the market seen stabilising after a
sell-off in technology and construction stocks.             
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was up
0.5 percent at 2,407.93 points as of 0255 GMT.
    "Techs and construction shares, the main drivers for last
week's drop in the KOSPI, are getting back on track and the
overall market sentiment is optimistic after U.S. jobs data,"
said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities.
    Shares of SK Hynix             rose nearly 1 percent while
LG Display             gained 1.1 percent. 
    The sub-index for construction shares         rose 1.3
percent. 
    Cho added the index was poised to enter a period of
consolidation this week and would likely drift higher.
    Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers, purchasing
20.1 billion won ($17.85 million) worth of KOSPI shares near
mid-session. 
    Advancers outnumbered decliners 493 to 303.  
    Samsung Engineering             was one of the
outperformers, jumping 8.1 percent to six-and-a-half-month high.
The company received "intention to award" for a refinery plant
project from DRPIC -  a joint venture between Oman Oil Co and
Kuwait Petroleum International - worth 1.13 trillion won.
            
    The South Korean won        edged down on signs of labour
market tightness in the United States, paving the way for the
Federal Reserve to announce a plan to start shrinking its
massive bond portfolio, lifting the dollar.
    The won            stood at 1,126.8 against the dollar, down
0.2 percent compared with Friday's close of 1,125.0.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds         shed
0.07 point to 109.24. 
    
                       0255 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,126.8       1,125.0
 Yen/won             10.1752/07       10.1852
 *KTB futures            109.24        109.31
 KOSPI                 2,407.93      2,395.45
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

