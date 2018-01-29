FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Market Movers
January 29, 2018 / 2:02 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks extends rally to record high, won falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index extends rally to record, foreigners buy
    * Korean won fell versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Monday,
extending gains after the index closed at a fresh record high in
the previous session on strong purchases from foreigners and
institutional investors. The Korean won fell while bond yields
rose.
 
** At 01:42 GMT, the KOSPI was up 27.84 points or 1.08 percent
at 2,602.60, after touching a fresh record high of 2,604.05. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,064.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,063.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,065.1 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,055.4 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.45 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 0.47 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 4.3 percent so far this year, and up
by 4.62 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 190,015,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 883, the number of advancing shares was 536.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 103,953 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.16 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.08 points to107.55.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent compared with a previous close of 1.65
percent.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.