S.Korea stocks extends rally to record high, won falls

* KOSPI index extends rally to record, foreigners buy * Korean won fell versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were up SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Monday, extending gains after the index closed at a fresh record high in the previous session on strong purchases from foreigners and institutional investors. The Korean won fell while bond yields rose. ** At 01:42 GMT, the KOSPI was up 27.84 points or 1.08 percent at 2,602.60, after touching a fresh record high of 2,604.05. ** The won was quoted at 1,064.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,063.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,065.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,055.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.45 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.47 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 4.3 percent so far this year, and up by 4.62 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 190,015,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 536. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 103,953 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.16 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,077.2 on January 23 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to107.55. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent compared with a previous close of 1.65 percent. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)