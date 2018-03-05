S.Korea stocks fall on trade war fears, won strengthens

* KOSPI index fell, foreigners sell * Korean won rose versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields were up SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Monday. The Korean won gained and bond yields edged higher. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics dropped 1.4 percent. South Korean steelmaker Posco rose 2.5 percent, while Dongkuk Steel gained 1 percent, paring some of their earlier losses as investors saw limited impact from U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs on steel imports. ** At 0136 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.98 points or 0.29 percent at 2,395.18. ** The won was quoted at 1,079.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.1 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,080.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,078.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,068.75 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.10 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks weakened 0.61 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.6 percent so far this year, and fell 4.74 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI Index was 121,921,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 878, the number of advancing shares was 269. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 40,582 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.16 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14, 2018, and low is 1,098.4 on February 6, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 107.56. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)