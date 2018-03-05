FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 1:57 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks fall on trade war fears, won strengthens

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index fell, foreigners sell
    * Korean won rose versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Monday.
The Korean won gained and bond yields edged higher. Market
heavyweight Samsung Electronics             dropped 1.4 percent.
    South Korean steelmaker Posco             rose 2.5 percent,
while Dongkuk Steel             gained 1 percent, paring some of
their earlier losses as investors saw limited impact from U.S.
President Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs on steel
imports.             
** At 0136 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.98 points or 0.29 percent
at 2,395.18. 
** The won was quoted at 1,079.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.1 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,080.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,078.9 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.02 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,068.75 per dollar.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.10 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.61 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 2.6 percent so far this year, and
fell 4.74 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI Index
        was 121,921,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 878, the number of advancing shares was 269.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 40,582 million won worth of
shares.
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.16 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14, 2018, and low is 1,098.4 on February 6, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 107.56. 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
