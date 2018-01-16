FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 1:15 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks flat, won stays at 3-yr high on dollar weakness

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened slightly on
Tuesday. The Korean won barely moved from a 3-year high reached
this week while bond yields rose.
 
** At 00:59 GMT, the KOSPI was down 2.05 points or 0.08 percent
at 2,501.31.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,064.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.15 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,062.7.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,064.3 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,055.75 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.19 percent            . Japanese
stocks         rose 0.13 percent. U.S. markets were closed on
Monday for a public holiday.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 1.5 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.36 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 98,299,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of
877, the number of advancing shares was 285.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 27,550 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has fallen 0.19 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,073.2 on January 11 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 107.53.
    

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
