March 6, 2018 / 1:49 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks gain as trade worries ease; won firms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy 
Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
South Korean bond yields climb

    SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Tuesday, as
concerns eased over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to
impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. The Korean won
and bond yields also rose.
 
** At 01:21 GMT, the KOSPI was up 33.72 points or 1.42 percent
at 2,408.78. Shipbuilders drove gains, with Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering Co            up 5.71 percent, and Hyundai
Engineering & Construction Co             rising 1.20 percent on
better earnings outlook after a string of overseas orders.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics             jumped 4
percent. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,074.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.68 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,082. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,073.83
per U.S. dollar, up 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 1,062.2
per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 1.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
rose 2.1 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 3.7 percent so far this year, and
down 5.58 percent in the last 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 162,370,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 879, the number of advancing shares was 524.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 56,125 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 0.7 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 107.64.
 

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
