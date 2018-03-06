S.Korea stocks gain as trade worries ease; won firms

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar South Korean bond yields climb SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday, as concerns eased over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. The Korean won and bond yields also rose. ** At 01:21 GMT, the KOSPI was up 33.72 points or 1.42 percent at 2,408.78. Shipbuilders drove gains, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co up 5.71 percent, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co rising 1.20 percent on better earnings outlook after a string of overseas orders. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 4 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,074.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.68 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,082. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,073.83 per U.S. dollar, up 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,062.2 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks rose 2.1 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 3.7 percent so far this year, and down 5.58 percent in the last 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 162,370,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 879, the number of advancing shares was 524. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 56,125 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 0.7 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on January 14 2018 and low is 1,098.4 on February 6 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 107.64. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)