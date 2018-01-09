S.Korea stocks gain, won weakens against dollar

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday. The Korean won edged down on the local platform while bond yields climbed. ** At 01:18 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.61 points or 0.30 percent at 2,520.89. ** The won was quoted at 1,067.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,066. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,068.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it fetched 1,059.85 per dollar. ** The KOSPI is up around 1.9 percent so far this year, and up by 1.07 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 129,094,000 shares, and of the total traded issues of 879, the number of advancing shares was 392. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 82,615 million won worth of shares. ** The dollar has risen 0.17 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on January 8 2018 and low is 1,069.7 on January 8 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 107.86. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.151 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.14 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim)