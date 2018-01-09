FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks gain, won weakens against dollar
Sections
Featured
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
North Korea
The challenge of turning Korean thaw into longer-term detente
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Myanmar
Myanmar prosecutor seeks charges against Reuters reporters
Inside the growing backlash against China
Commentary
Inside the growing backlash against China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
January 9, 2018 / 1:30 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korea stocks gain, won weakens against dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Tuesday. The
Korean won edged down on the local platform while bond yields
climbed.
 
** At 01:18 GMT, the KOSPI was up 7.61 points or 0.30 percent at
2,520.89.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,067.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,066. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,068.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it fetched 
1,059.85 per dollar.
 
** The KOSPI is up around 1.9 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.07 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 129,094,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 879, the number of advancing shares was 392.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 82,615 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The dollar has risen 0.17 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,059 per dollar on January 8
2018 and low is 1,069.7 on January 8 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.04 points to 107.86.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.66 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.151 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.14 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.