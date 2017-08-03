FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks hit 4-week low led by sell-off in construction, techs
August 3, 2017 / 3:55 AM / 2 months ago

S.Korea stocks hit 4-week low led by sell-off in construction, techs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI drops over 2 pct, poised for biggest daily fall
since Nov
    * Construction, tech sector down on heavy sell-off
    * Won slips to a 3-week low

    SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares stumbled more
than 2 percent to a four-week low early on Thursday as tech
stocks retreated after the previous day's Apple-led rally, while
construction firms plunged after the government announced fresh
curbs to cool the housing market.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 1.4 percent at 2,393.58 points as of 0341 GMT. The index
touched a low of 2,374.11, its lowest intraday level since July
7. 
    Investors were taking profits after the recent surge in the
KOSPI, said Chang Lee, head of equity research at the NH
Investment & Securities said, while tax steps announced in the
previous session also hurt sentiment.
    The KOSPI capped eight straight months of gains in July,
thanks to improving corporate earnings, robust exports and a
brighter outlook for the global economy.
    Lee still expects the KOSPI to reach 2,600 points by the end
of the year, and viewed Thursday's fall as a temporary
adjustment.  
    South Korea said on Wednesday that it will increase tax on
leading conglomerates to seek higher revenue to fund rising
welfare costs.             
    Investors also responded to housing rules announced in the
previous session, under which the government will raise capital
gains taxes on owners of multiple homes and impose fresh
mortgage curbs             
    The sub-index for construction shares         was down 4.5
percent, its biggest intraday drop since November 2016.
    Dongbu Corp             tumbled as much as 12.4 percent, GS
Engineering & Construction             lost up to 5.5 percent
and Hyundai Engineering & Construction             was as much
as 4.7 percent lower.
    Foreign investors were mainly selling tech shares, following
Wednesday's rally on Apple Inc's          results, pushing the
sub-index for electric and electronics shares         down 2.7
percent.
    Offshore investors were poised to be big net sellers,
unloading 243.8 billion won ($216.25 million) worth of KOSPI
shares near mid-session, which weighed on the index. Domestic
institutions also sold a net 99.4 billion won.  
    Decliners far outnumbered advancers 755 to 83.
    The South Korean won            was quoted at 1,127.7
against the dollar, down 0.3 percent compared to Wednesday's
close of 1,124.0.
    September futures on three-year treasury bonds         shed
0.02 point to 109.30. 
    
                       0341 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,127.7       1,124.0
 Yen/won             10.1820/46       10.1307
 *KTB futures            109.30        109.32
 KOSPI                 2,393.58      2,427.63
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite & Shri
Navaratnam)

