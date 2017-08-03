S.Korea stocks hit 4-week low led by sell-off in construction, techs

* KOSPI drops over 2 pct, poised for biggest daily fall since Nov * Construction, tech sector down on heavy sell-off * Won slips to a 3-week low SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korean shares stumbled more than 2 percent to a four-week low early on Thursday as tech stocks retreated after the previous day's Apple-led rally, while construction firms plunged after the government announced fresh curbs to cool the housing market. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.4 percent at 2,393.58 points as of 0341 GMT. The index touched a low of 2,374.11, its lowest intraday level since July 7. Investors were taking profits after the recent surge in the KOSPI, said Chang Lee, head of equity research at the NH Investment & Securities said, while tax steps announced in the previous session also hurt sentiment. The KOSPI capped eight straight months of gains in July, thanks to improving corporate earnings, robust exports and a brighter outlook for the global economy. Lee still expects the KOSPI to reach 2,600 points by the end of the year, and viewed Thursday's fall as a temporary adjustment. South Korea said on Wednesday that it will increase tax on leading conglomerates to seek higher revenue to fund rising welfare costs. Investors also responded to housing rules announced in the previous session, under which the government will raise capital gains taxes on owners of multiple homes and impose fresh mortgage curbs The sub-index for construction shares was down 4.5 percent, its biggest intraday drop since November 2016. Dongbu Corp tumbled as much as 12.4 percent, GS Engineering & Construction lost up to 5.5 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction was as much as 4.7 percent lower. Foreign investors were mainly selling tech shares, following Wednesday's rally on Apple Inc's results, pushing the sub-index for electric and electronics shares down 2.7 percent. Offshore investors were poised to be big net sellers, unloading 243.8 billion won ($216.25 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, which weighed on the index. Domestic institutions also sold a net 99.4 billion won. Decliners far outnumbered advancers 755 to 83. The South Korean won was quoted at 1,127.7 against the dollar, down 0.3 percent compared to Wednesday's close of 1,124.0. September futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.02 point to 109.30. 0341 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,127.7 1,124.0 Yen/won 10.1820/46 10.1307 *KTB futures 109.30 109.32 KOSPI 2,393.58 2,427.63 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Lisa Twaronite & Shri Navaratnam)