February 5, 2018 / 1:34 AM / a day ago

S.Korea stocks hit by losses in Wall Street, won slides to 8-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index skids nearly 2 pct, foreigners sell
    * Korean won tumbles to near 8-week low versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields were up

    SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         tumbled nearly 2
percent on Monday, pressured by big losses on Wall Street on
fears that a pick-up in inflation could spur more rapid interest
rate increases. The Korean won also fell over 1 percent to its
lowest in eight weeks, while bond yields rose.
 
** At 0118 GMT, the KOSPI was down 41.43 points or 1.64 percent
at 2,483.96. Blue chip-related shares were especially weaker
with both Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            sharply down more than 3 percent soon after opening.
 
** The won was quoted at 1,090.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.97 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,079.7. The currency lost ground as investors
turned away from riskier assets as U.S. stocks marked heavy
losses.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,090.45
per U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,080.25 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 1.10 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 2.34 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 2.3 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.89 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 177,314,000 shares, and of the total traded issues
of 879, the number of advancing shares was 102.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 159,276 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 2.27 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,056.67 per dollar on
January 14 2018 and low is 1,092.3 on February 5 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.1 points to 107.47.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.295 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.25 percent.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
