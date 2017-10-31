S.Korea stocks hit record high as Seoul, Beijing seek to mend relations, won jumps

* S.Korea, China agree to get their relationships back on track * Related shares rise after the announcement * Won at 8-week high on large foreign demand SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose to a record high on Tuesday morning as sentiment got a boost from news Seoul and Beijing had agreed to normalise relations that were strained by a year-long standoff over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea. Samsung Electronics' , the largest capitalised stock, barely reacted to robust September quarter earnings as the results were largely priced in. As of 0325 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 2,514.96 points, its all-time intraday high. "Shares that have long been pressured by ongoing political disputes between the two countries are reacting positively to the announcement, including Hyundai Motor-related stocks," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta Securities. South Korea and China have agreed to work swiftly to get their relations back on track, a South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The installation of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system had angered China and spilled over into trade, hurting South Korean business interests in the country. In early trade in Seoul, Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd surged over 18 percent to over six-year highs while Lotte Shopping Co Ltd jumped as much as 5.7 percent. Shares of Hyundai Motor rose nearly 2 percent while those of Hyundai Mobis gained 5.7 percent. The market was also supported by offshore investors, who purchased a net 185.6 billion Korean won ($165.61 million) worth of stock near mid-session. The foreign demand for KOSPI shares helped drive the South Korean won to over an eight-week high. The won was quoted at 1,120.8 against the dollar, the strongest intraday level since Sept. 1. It was up 0.3 percent from Monday's close of 1,124.6. December futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 point to 107.85. 0325 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,120.8 1,124.6 Yen/won 9.9028/072 9.9283 *KTB futures 107.85 107.86 KOSPI 2,514.96 2,501.93 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)