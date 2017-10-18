FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks hold soft tone on foreign selling, won up
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
October 18, 2017 / 3:03 AM / 4 days ago

S.Korea stocks hold soft tone on foreign selling, won up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Foreign profit-taking in large tech firms weigh on KOSPI
    * Won edges up; unaffected by U.S. Treasury's currency
report

    SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged lower
early on Wednesday as foreign investors took profit on market
heavyweight stocks, especially in large tech firms such as SK
Hynix and Samsung Electronics.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)         was
down 0.1 percent at 2,480.71 points as of 0236 GMT. The index
briefly touched a record intraday high of 2,490.58 points, but
soon pared gains due to foreign selling.
    Chipmaker SK Hynix             fell more than 4 percent and
Samsung Electronics             lost 1 percent.
    "The investment sentiment today is not that good with
declining issues far outnumbering advancing ones," said Seo
Sang-young, a stock analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 523 to 268.
    Seo added that foreign investors were expected to increase
their net selling of local equities.
    Offshore investors offloaded a net 32.2 billion won ($28.50
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    Web portal Naver            , however, jumped 5.5 percent as
many investors believe that its market valuation is still very
low relative to its peers such as Kakao            .
    The South Korean won        edged up following the Chinese
yuan's strength in global currency markets.
    The won            was quoted at 1,130.3 against the dollar,
up 0.2 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,132.5.
    South Korea remained on Washington's currency practice
monitoring list, but the outcome barely affected the won as it
was largely expected.                          
    The semi-annual U.S. Treasury currency report kept China,
South Korea, Japan and Germany on its monitoring list.
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds         gained
0.04 point to 108.53. 
    
                       0236 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,130.3       1,132.5
 Yen/won             10.0722/76       10.0714
 *KTB futures            108.53        108.49
 KOSPI                 2,480.71      2,484.37
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning
Call report            

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.