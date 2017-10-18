S.Korea stocks hold soft tone on foreign selling, won up

* Foreign profit-taking in large tech firms weigh on KOSPI * Won edges up; unaffected by U.S. Treasury's currency report SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged lower early on Wednesday as foreign investors took profit on market heavyweight stocks, especially in large tech firms such as SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,480.71 points as of 0236 GMT. The index briefly touched a record intraday high of 2,490.58 points, but soon pared gains due to foreign selling. Chipmaker SK Hynix fell more than 4 percent and Samsung Electronics lost 1 percent. "The investment sentiment today is not that good with declining issues far outnumbering advancing ones," said Seo Sang-young, a stock analyst at Kiwoom Securities. Decliners outnumbered advancers 523 to 268. Seo added that foreign investors were expected to increase their net selling of local equities. Offshore investors offloaded a net 32.2 billion won ($28.50 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Web portal Naver , however, jumped 5.5 percent as many investors believe that its market valuation is still very low relative to its peers such as Kakao . The South Korean won edged up following the Chinese yuan's strength in global currency markets. The won was quoted at 1,130.3 against the dollar, up 0.2 percent from Tuesday's close of 1,132.5. South Korea remained on Washington's currency practice monitoring list, but the outcome barely affected the won as it was largely expected. The semi-annual U.S. Treasury currency report kept China, South Korea, Japan and Germany on its monitoring list. December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 108.53. 0236 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,130.3 1,132.5 Yen/won 10.0722/76 10.0714 *KTB futures 108.53 108.49 KOSPI 2,480.71 2,484.37 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds For a round up of market news, please see our daily Asia Morning Call report (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)